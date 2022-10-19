Child airlifted after hurt in crash in Lanham area
LANHAM, Md. - A child was hurt after a vehicle collision Tuesday night in Prince George's County.
The crash happened near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road just before 8:30 p.m. in the Lanham area.
The child was airlifted to the hospital while the two others were transported by ambulance.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
An unrelated crash left a pedestrian dead in the Greenbelt area early Tuesday morning. That crash was reported around 2 a.m. about four miles away near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).