Child airlifted after hurt in crash in Lanham area

A child was hurt after a vehicle collision Tuesday night in Prince George's County.

The crash happened near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road just before 8:30 p.m. in the Lanham area.

The child was airlifted to the hospital while the two others were transported by ambulance.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

An unrelated crash left a pedestrian dead in the Greenbelt area early Tuesday morning. That crash was reported around 2 a.m. about four miles away near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).