Man killed in pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Prince George’s County

A man was killed in a pedestrian hit-and-run crash early Wednesday morning in Prince George's County.

The crash was reported around 2 a.m. the 6200 block of Greenbelt Road.

Police say when they arrived they found the man dead in the roadway. Traffic was delayed in the area of Greenbelt Road at Kenilworth Avenue while police investigated.

Officers say the driver of the striking vehicle did not remain on the scene.

About four miles away, a child and two others were hurt in an unrelated crash Tuesday night near Greenbelt Road and Good Luck Road in the Lanham area. Authorities say the child was transported by air and the two others were taken to a nearby hospital by ground. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).