Cherry Blossom Festival and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Spring into some fun festivities around D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. As the Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off, there's no better time to enjoy some themed events.

This annual festival lasts four weeks and welcomes more than 1.5 million people every year with experiences, events and installations celebrating the blossoms. The event will feature food vendors, music, and performances at the Tidal Basin to celebrate the strong friendship between the U.S. and Japanese.

Related article

There is something for everyone this Cherry Blossom season, including your furry friends. Not only can you enjoy some treats with your pet, but there will be a special doggie swim in the property’s on-site pool, which is closed to pets who stay on-site.

The countdown to race day is underway. This family-friendly event serves as a fundraiser for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Click here to learn how you can sign-up for the race or even volunteer.

Looking to be fully submerged in the cherry blossoms minus allergies and the outdoors? Then the Waldorf Astoria is the perfect place for you. The hotel features an authentic indoor replica that is a sight for sore eyes.

The rooftop lounge offers full cherry blossom decor as soon as you walk in. Ciel Social Club has also introduced some very special menu items to help celebrate and feature the eye-catching pink flower.

The D.C. Washington Spirit is kicking off their game opener this Saturday, March 23. The team recently announced its first Creative Director, Domo Wells. Click here to learn how you can get your tickets to the game.

Six Flags America in Maryland will be opening for the 2024 season on Saturday, March 23. The opening weekend will mark the 25th anniversary of the amusement park. Learn more about how you can secure your tickets here.