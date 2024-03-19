Six Flags America in Maryland opens for 2024 season on March 23

Six Flags America in Maryland will open for the 2024 season on Saturday, March 23.

The opening weekend will mark the 25th anniversary of the amusement park.

Park officials say they have made numerous upgrades and additions to the park for their special anniversary year including the launch of RipQurl Blaster, an innovative water coaster, and a completely transformed SteamTown realm.

"With the culmination of 25 years, Six Flags America is gearing up for the best season yet," said Six Flags America General Manager Ramar Vaughan in a statement. "We’re investing in the future here in Prince George’s County and there is no better time than now to buy a Season Pass to enjoy a season packed full of new new new!"

Six Flags America

Here’s a schedule of events happening this season:

Spring Break – Select dates, March 23 – April 1

25th Anniversary Celebration – Saturdays & Sundays, May 4-18

Viva La Fiesta – Saturdays & Sundays, May 25 – June 29, plus Memorial Day – May 27

Juneteenth Commemoration – June 19

4th of July Celebration – July 4-6

Harbor Nights – Fridays & Saturdays, July 12 – August 10

Kids Boo Fest – Saturdays & Sundays, September 14 – November 3

Fright Fest – Saturdays & Sundays, September 14 – November 3

Fright Fest Power Hours – October 25 & 31, November 1

You can buy Season Passes and find all the info about the new rides and upgrades online.