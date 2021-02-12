Chef José Andrés to appear on Michelle Obama's new children's cooking show on Netflix

D.C. chef and founder of World Central Kitchen José Andrés is teaming up with former First Lady Michelle Obama to be part of her new kids cooking show on Netflix called "Waffles + Mochi."

Andrés made the announcement on Twitter saying, "People of America! My friend @MichelleObama is launching a show about the magic of exploring new foods...and I’m excited to be coming along! You’re going to love my new best friends, #WafflesAndMochi! Tune in March 16 on @netflix to see us go on a fresh food adventure together."

The show, centered on healthy eating, will be "all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it," the former first lady posted on social media. The 20-minute episodes will combine live-action and puppets, and Obama will be a series regular.

The show centers on two puppet best friends who dream of becoming chefs. They travel across the world looking for ingredients and make dishes "alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities," according to a press release from the show.

"I'm excited for families and children everywhere to join us on our adventures as we discover, cook, and eat delicious food from all over the world," Obama wrote on Twitter. "I’m also excited to work with Partnership for a Healthier America to help kids build healthy habits and help families in need cook with fresh ingredients together at home."

During her eight years as first lady, Obama championed healthy eating — planting the first vegetable garden at the White House in more than 60 years and launching her anti-childhood-obesity initiative, "Let’s Move."

Andrés is a Michelin-starred, James Beard Award-winning chef and the author of three cookbooks and the New York Times best-selling "We Fed an Island," which describes how Andrés and his team cooked for hundreds of thousands of hungry Americans in Puerto Rico after the devastation of Hurricane Maria.