Chef José Andrés named TIME for Kids person of the year

José Andrés has been recognized for cooking up change.

The D.C. celebrity chef and humanitarian has been named TIME for Kids 2019 Person of the Year. The honor was based on half a million votes in a reader poll.

Readers recognized Andrés for World Central Kitchen, his nonprofit that has delivered meals to millions of survivors following natural disasters. He's currently in Albania following an earthquake there last month, and assisted with relief efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

Andrés was featured in a cover story for the magazine back in October. He told TIME for Kids then that "a hot meal represents love."

"Most disaster-relief agencies focus on delivering the basics. Often, they give out prepackaged food," TIME for Kids wrote. "But as a world-class chef, Andrés does things differently. WCK meals are fresh and tasty."

This isn't the first time Andrés has been recognized for his charity. He threw out the ceremonial first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series at Nationals Park.

