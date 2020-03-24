Chef Jose Andres donates medical masks to DC area hospitals amid coronavirus outbreak

Celebrity chef Jose Andres is helping with coronavirus relief efforts in the D.C. region by donating medical masks to hospitals in the area.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Celebrated Chef Jose Andres talks to journalists about why he is converting Zaytinya into a grab-and-go meal restaurant in response to the novel coronavirus March 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Andres, whose World Central Kitchen has set up disaster res Expand

Andres and workers with his non-profit, World Central Kitchen, said they delivered thousands of N95 masks to health workers at George Washington Hospital, Medstar Washington and other medical centers in the area on Monday.

Andres posted videos of the deliveries on Twitter. He said his team ordered the 4000 masks that were donated when they were feeding passengers and crew aboard quarantined cruise ships.

Andres urged visitors to stay away from D.C.'s cherry blossoms after large crowds gathered over the weekend. Earlier this month he closed his D.C. area restaurants, converting some into community kitchens.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather