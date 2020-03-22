Chef Jose Andres urges people to stay away from the cherry blossoms

article

Add D.C.'s own Chef Jose Andres to the list of celebrities telling you to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

He urged Washingtonians on Twitter to specifically avoid the National Mall's cherry blossoms, which are in peak bloom.

He delivered the message while making pancakes for his daughter, who's turning 16 years old.

Many people aren't following Andres' advice.

Officials closed parking by the Tidal Basin after reporting huge crowds near the cherry blossoms. They also removed a tree that snapped in half after someone tried to climb it.

Andres closed all of his D.C.-area restaurants last weekend in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, acting before District officials moved to shut down all bars and restaurants.

Advertisement

RELATED STORIES:

Visitors flocking to see the cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin, despite social distancing warnings

Someone tried to climb this cherry blossom tree and now it's dead

Chef Jose Andres closes DC-area restaurants over coronavirus concerns​​​​​​​