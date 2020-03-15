Chef Jose Andres closes DC-area restaurants over coronavirus concerns

article

Acclaimed D.C. chef Jose Andres is shuttering his restaurants in the area over coronavirus concerns.

Andres says some of the restaurants will be converted to community kitchen for the needy in the time being.

"We are in an unprecedented emergency...and as painful as it is, ALL restaurants, bars, etc. must be closed across America if we are to avoid what’s happening in other countries. This is the only way," Andres tweeted Sunday.

Here's his full announcement: