Celebrate National Ice Cream Day in the DC area

National Ice Cream Day is right around the corner and the DMV has no shortage of delicious ice cream parlors . Here are some scrumptious shops to help you celebrate on Sunday, July 16, and beat the summer heat.

Although this D.C. establishment has only been around for ten years, Ice Cream Jubilee has already expanded to three locations in U Street Corridor, Navy Yard and Arlington. With timeless classical flavors like banana bourbon caramel and unique seasonal flavors like strawberry tres leches and chocolate amaretti, Ice Cream Jubilee is a great place to satisfy your sweet tooth. On National Ice Cream Day, all loyalty members get $1 scoops!

This is one of President Biden’s personal favorites. During Biden’s campaign , the team spent $12,546.11 on Jeni’s between August 2019 and September 2020. Although the chain originated in Columbus, Ohio, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams has seven locations throughout the DMV. The shop boasts unique flavors such as brambleberry crisp, butterscotch popcorn and everything bagel. Jeni’s also offers dairy-free and gluten-free options.

This Pentagon City joint offers flavors from all around the world. Customers can get a scoop of Thai Iced Tea and German Kirschwasser, or stick to classics like French Vanilla and Mint Oreo . Whether you are an adventurous foodie or prefer the tried-and-true, Mimi’s has options for every palette. There are also vegan options.

Besides serving innovative ice cream flavors like tiramisu, Thomas Sweet also sells chocolate, fudge, coffee, and frozen yogurt. Located in Georgetown and open until midnight on the weekends, this is a great stop to end a day of walking around the neighborhood.

The chain is known for its creative selection of vegan and non-vegan ice cream options. With three locations in D.C., you can find Van Leeuwen ice cream stores in Union Market, Georgetown, and Adams Morgan. Their current special flavors include passion fruit berry pop, vegan lemon yuzu sorbet, and ice cream cake.

Take a vacation to this Caribbean Ice Cream spot in Rockville. York Castle’s ice cream features a lot of tropical flavors, like lychee, guava and soursop. Open until 10 pm, if you like your nightcap a bit colder, try their rum raisin or Guinness flavor .



