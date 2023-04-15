Person struck by train at Pentagon City; Blue Line suspended

The Blue Line is suspended after a person was struck by a train at Pentagon City Saturday morning, according to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

Officials say a man was struck by a train and pronounced deceased around 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Camera footage shows the man went onto the tracks and walked into the train tunnel, according to WMATA. The investigation is ongoing.



The Blue Line is suspended between National Airport and Pentagon City. Trains leaving Franconia and Huntington will turn for service at National Airport, and rains from Largo and New Carrollton will turn back at Pentagon City, according to WMATA.



Shuttle buses have been established and are available at Bus Bay D.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.