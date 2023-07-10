Georgetown mascot ‘Jack the Bulldog’ dies after brief illness

Georgetown University's beloved mascot, 'Jack the Bulldog,' has died.

The school made the announcement Monday.

"With a heavy heart, we share the sad news that our beloved Jack the Bulldog has gone over the Rainbow Bridge after a brief illness," the mascot's official Twitter page read. "Please keep all who cared for and loved him so dearly in your thoughts and prayers."

Jack the Bulldog (Georgetown University / @GeorgetownJack)

Georgetown adopted the English bulldog as its mascot in 1962, and over the years, several different dogs assumed the role of 'Jack.' The current 'Jack' arrived to campus in 2019.

Student groups are responsible for walking 'Jack' around campus to and from different events.

"One of the most recognized figures on campus, Jack the Bulldog spends his time celebrating life on the Hilltop and cheering for Hoya sports," the school wrote on the mascot's official page.