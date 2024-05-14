Leesburg man arrested for raping a minor, police say

A Leesburg man has been charged with raping a minor, police say.

Aroldo Santos Velasquez, 47, was arrested for raping a child under the age of 13 and using an object for sexual penetration.

Leesburg Police received the report about a child who was sexually assaulted by a person known to them on Sunday, May 12.

Following an investigation, officers arrested Santos Velasquez and he was taken to the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Police say due to the victim’s age, no further information will be provided.