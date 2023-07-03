The best boba spots around the DC area

Cool off this summer with an ice-cold cup of boba. Also known as Bubble Tea, the Taiwanese tea-based drink is famous for its sweet and chewy dark brown "pearls,'" made from tapioca starch.

Although Bobapop opened in the United States five years ago, it now has five locations in the DMV: Alexandria, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Merrifield and Rockville. The chain not only has a cute bulldog mascot, but unique drinks like Japanese Brown Rice Milk Tea, Sunrise Tea and Papaya Milk. Bobapop also serves coffee, slushies and caffeine-free options.

This D.C. establishment’s most popular drinks include the Thai Blossom, a T hai tea latte with floral blossom water, and the Hibiscus Mango, pureed mango topped with hibiscus tea. Spot of Tea offers, tea, coffee and non-caffeinated options at their two locations: 14th Street and Union Market. Spot of Tea also offers catering upon request.

With locations all across the world, the award-winning boba chain has locations in Rockville, Ellicott City and Brentwood. Their signature drink is the Black Sugar Boba with Pearl Milk and Cream Mousse. The chain gets its name from brown sugar syrup dripping down the insides of the cup, resembling tiger stripes. Tiger Sugar is also known for having tapioca balls in big and small sizes, giving their drinks extra texture. While some of the drinks are tea-based, others, like their signature drink, just have milk.

Yifang Taiwan Fruit Tea

As the name suggests, Yifang is famous for its fruit tea, with fruit jam, real fruit slices and basil seeds. With two locations in Fairfax and Rockville, the menu offers lots of tea and fruity options. Based in Taiwan, Yifang focuses on using Taiwanese ingredients that are fresh and natural.

Moge Tee features many unique flavors, like yogurt tea, tofu pudding, coffee and cheese foam. They also have a creme brulee topping, where customers can have a custard-like cream inside their drink. They have four locations in the D.C. area: College Park, Falls Church, Mclean and Woodley Park. Also offers caffeine-free options.

This College Park joint offers drinks with typical bubble tea toppings, but also unique ones like Taro Mash, Agar Jelly, Raisins, and Peanuts. Their popular items include: Mango Pomelo Sago, Herbal Grass Jelly, Chestnut Milk Tea and Kumquat Lemon Tea. Jidong Tea also offers ice cream and caffeine-free options.

Looking for a snack to pair with your drink? This North Bethesda spot serves boba and food, like churros, onigiri and ice cream. As for drinks, Tbaar’s unique offerings include: Dragon Fruit Tea Milk Foam, Lychee Lime Green Tea, Watermelon Milkshake and Brown Sugar Cloud. They also serve smoothies, juices, lemonade, and coffee. The store closes at 11 p.m every day, so it’s a great option for night-time munchies.

Gongcha

Gongcha has plenty of locations in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia. Its very extensive menu features tea, smoothie, milk foam and carbonated drink options. Some of their bestsellers include: Dirty Brown Sugar Milk Tea, Passionfruit Yogurt Slush and Milk Foam Green Tea.

Ben Gong’s Tea

This chain’s name means "Her Majesty’s Tea" in Chinese. There are five locations in the DMV: Annandale, Centreville, Ellicott City, Fairfax and Gaithersburg. Some of Ben Gong’s Tea’s most popular drinks include the Osmanthus Rice Milk Tea and Grape Cheese Slush. The menu has many offerings, including milk tea, sparkling drinks, slushes and coffee.



