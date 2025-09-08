Catherine Hoggle competency hearing set in 2014 disappearance case

Catherine Hoggle, a Maryland woman accused of killing her two young children who disappeared in 2014, is scheduled to appear in court Monday for a competency hearing.

Hoggle was rearrested and indicted on new charges after spending years in a state mental health facility, where she had been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Catherine Hoggle

Prosecutors now argue her mental health has improved and say she is fit to face trial for murder.

Her children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, were 3 and 2 years old when they were last seen in September 2014. Hoggle also disappeared around the same time. Their father reported all three missing. Days later, Hoggle was found, but police say she refused to tell them the children’s whereabouts. They have never been found.