The Brief Catherine Hoggle has been indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the tragic disappearance of her two children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle. The children were reported missing in Sept. 2014 and they both remain missing. Hoggle was arrested on Aug. 1 in Kent County, Md. after the state "became aware" that she was discharged from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, a maximum-security state psychiatric hospital.



Catherine Ashley Hoggle of Clarksburg has been indicted on two counts of murder in connection with the tragic disappearance of her two children, Sarah and Jacob Hoggle, according to a statement from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Photo courtesy of Montgomery County Police.

The backstory:

Sarah was 3 and Jacob was 2 at the time they were reported missing in Sept. 2014 and their mother was the last person to be seen with them, according to Montgomery County Police. Their father, Troy Turner, reported them missing. Both children remain missing, and the circumstances surrounding their disappearance are still unsolved.

Since then, Montgomery County Police, as well as multiple partner agencies, have conducted extensive searches in the hopes of locating the children.

At the time of the disappearance, Hoggle was 27 and reportedly suffering from paranoid schizophrenia. Following her children's disappearance in 2014, Hoggle was initially charged with misdemeanor crimes: child neglect and interfering with a police investigation. Those charges were ultimately dropped, and she has repeatedly been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

Hoggle was arrested on Aug. 1 in Kent County, Md. after the state "became aware" that she was discharged from the Clifton T. Perkins Hospital Center in Jessup, a maximum-security state psychiatric hospital, on July 23. She had been held there since 2015.

What we know:

Hoggle is scheduled for a bond review hearing on Aug. 4 at the Montgomery County Circuit Court. She is currently being held at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit in Rockville, according to police.

This case is still under investigation and police ask anyone who may have information concerning the case to contact the department or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.