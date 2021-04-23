Case against US Park Police officers charged in death of Bijan Ghaisar to move to federal court

The case against the two U.S. Park Police officers who have been charged in the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar will move to federal court.

FOX 5’s Bob Barnard reports that the decision to move the state case to federal court was made by Judge Hilton during a court appearance on Friday.

Barnard reports defense attorneys mentioned that they may try to get the case dismissed. The Ghaisar family was also present in court today.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The two officers, Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard, were indicted in October of last year on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in Ghaisar’s death.

Advertisement

US PARK POLICE CHARGED IN BIJAN GHAISAR KILLING RELEASED AFTER ARRAIGNMENT

Both were released on their own recognizance following their arraignment in Fairfax County.

Authorities say that on Nov. 17, 2017, Amaya and Vinyard shot Ghaisar after they attempted to stop him and his SUV started to pull away.

FAMILY MEMBERS OF BIJAN GHAISAR HOLD DEMONSTRATION FOLLOWING PROMOTION OF FORMER U.S. PARK POLICE CHIEF

Prior to the shooting, Ghaisar had left the scene of a minor crash on the George Washington Parkway.

In September of last year, documents made public in a civil suit filed by Ghaisar's parents provided the first real insight into the thought process of officers Amaya and Vinyard.

Dashcam video of the chase and shooting prompted outrage, as the vehicle appeared to be approaching the officers at a slow speed. The 911 call reporting the initial minor accident on the GW Parkway that Ghaisar was involved in is one of the many factors that played a role in bringing charges against Amaya and Vinyard.

Ghaisar's family and several lawmakers believe the officers acted unreasonably and with excessive force.