US Park Police charged in Bijan Ghaisar killing released after arraignment

Two U.S. Park Police officers who were charged in connection with the shooting death of Bijan Ghaisar were released on their own recognizance following their arraignment in Fairfax County on Monday.

Alejandro Amaya and Lucas Vinyard were indicted last week on manslaughter charges for their alleged role in Ghaisar’s death.

The pair surrendered to the authorities in Fairfax County around 3:30 a.m.

They were released on a number of conditions, including the stipulation that they must remain in Virginia, they must surrender their firearms and ammunition and they must not have any police powers.

Their next court date is Nov. 23.

On Nov. 17, 2017, Amaya and Vinyard shot Ghaisar after they attempted to stop him and his SUV started to pull away.

Prior to the shooting, Ghaisar had left the scene of a minor crash on the George Washington Parkway.

In September, documents made public in a civil suit filed by Ghaisar's parents provided the first real insight into the thought process of officers Amaya and Vinyard.

Dashcam video of the chase and shooting prompted outrage, as the vehicle appeared to be approaching the officers at a slow speed.

Bijan Ghaisar

Evidence like the 911 call reporting the initial minor accident on the GW Parkway that Ghaisar was involved in is one of the many factors that played a role in bringing charges against Amaya and Vinyard.

Ghaisar's family and several lawmakers believe the officers acted unreasonably and with excessive force.

