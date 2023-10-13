Carjackers steal vehicle in DC, crash getaway car in Prince George's County: police

Authorities have apprehended four people they say are connected to a carjacking in Washington, D.C.

Officers say the carjacking was reported just before 11 p.m. Thursday in the 5100 block of Sargent Road in the northeast.

The victim told police three suspects, one armed with a weapon, stole his vehicle and fled. Officers say the victim’s vehicle was recovered a short time later in Landover. The getaway vehicle crashed near 26th Street and Benning Road.

The investigation is continuing at this time.