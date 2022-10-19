Caretaker accused of raping child under 13 years old: Prince William County Police

A caretaker in Prince William County has been arrested and charged for allegedly raping a victim who was under 13 years old.

An investigation into the sexual assault that was reported to have occurred at a residence in Manassas between January 2021 and August 2022 revealed the victim was sexually assaulted by a male caretaker on more than one occasion.

The victim reported the incidents to a family member who contacted the police. The accused, identified as Irvin Francisco Garcia Portillo, 32, was taken into custody on Oct. 7.

Garcia Portillo has been charged with one count of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy.