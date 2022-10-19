Community tips led to arrest of Vienna rape suspect, Fairfax County Police say

Fairfax County Police say tips from the community led to the arrest of a rape suspect wanted for crimes in Vienna.

Patrick Craig Locke, 30, of Washington, D.C. Locke was arrested at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Metro Center Station.

On Oct. 1, FCPD said they responded to the Hawthorn Suites hotel at 5:30 p.m. after receiving a report of an armed man who assaulted a woman.

When police arrived at the hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Vienna, the suspect had already fled the scene. They later learned that he entered the unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted the victim, and left.

Detectives received several tips and worked to corroborate the information by reviewing body camera footage from Montgomery County where Locke was previously arrested.

Once identified, detectives obtained warrants for rape, burglary with the intent to commit rape, abduction with the intent to defile and brandishing.

Metro Transit Police said the man got onto a train on Tuesday at the Spring Hill station took the Silver Line to Metro Center and switched to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont.

Locke was taken into custody by the Metro Transit Police Department at the Metro Center Station. No firearm was recovered. Locke was then taken to Central Detention Facility in Washington, D.C. He will be extradited to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.