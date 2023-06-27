Car burglars caught on camera in Fairfax County

Police say suspects have been targeting unlocked vehicles across the county in hopes of valuables and keys.

Between May and June, suspects in the Reston District have entered over 30 unlocked vehicles and stolen valuables including purses, credit cards, cash, and electronics. The suspects were captured on surveillance footage.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ via Fairfax County Police

If you have any information or recognize any of the pictured suspects contact police.

According to police, vehicle break-ins and unlocked cars have become easy targets for suspects. Police say suspects often walk around communities and check for unlocked cars, and sometimes they get lucky.



Fairfax County Police Department reports over 580 stolen cars and motorcycles in 2023, while in 2022 at this time, there were 440. In 2023, more than 1,000 cars have been unlawfully entered by either breaking in or entering an unlocked vehicle.