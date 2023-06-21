Fairfax County has replaced all the police department's shotguns with less-lethal beanbag options.

Officials say prior to March, every police cruiser was equipped with a 12-gauge shotgun as a use-of-force option.

As part of the department's transition to less-lethal policing options, FCPD took 800 shotguns out of circulation and put 630 less-lethal beanbag shotguns into use.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Fairfax County police replace shotguns with less-lethal beanbag options (FCPD)

The new less-lethal shotguns are similar in weight, size, and appearance to the original patrol shotgun but look very different, officials say.

The beanbag shotguns are outfitted with a bright orange stock, fore-end, and large "Less Lethal" lettering.

Officers who use the beanbag shotguns are required to go through training before using to help eliminate major injuries.