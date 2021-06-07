Expand / Collapse search

Capitol Police hold training exercise on US Capitol grounds

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Capitol Police will be holding a training exercise Monday morning on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Officials say there will be low-flying helicopters and emergency vehicles in the area.

Federal, state and local partners will take part in what's being called a routine exercise.

The exercise comes about five months after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

Capitol Police hold training exercise on US Capitol grounds

Capitol Police will be holding a training exercise Monday morning on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.