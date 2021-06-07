Capitol Police hold training exercise on US Capitol grounds
WASHINGTON - Capitol Police will be holding a training exercise Monday morning on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol.
Officials say there will be low-flying helicopters and emergency vehicles in the area.
Federal, state and local partners will take part in what's being called a routine exercise.
The exercise comes about five months after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.
