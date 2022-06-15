Capital One Arena multi-million-dollar renovation aimed at helping drive professionals back downtown
WASHINGTON - Capital One Arena is unveiling a multi-million-dollar renovation in Washington, D.C.
The arena is converting some of its space into a workplace to host client meetings during the day.
The idea was designed to help bring workers back downtown who are still figuring out a post-pandemic hybrid model.
Capital One officials hope the new workplace will be a model for how arenas can function during the day – and not just for evening concerts and sporting events.