Candiace Dillard Bassett, former Real Housewives of Potomac star welcomes newborn son

Former Real Housewives of Potomac star, Candiace Dillard Bassett welcomed her newborn son alongside her husband, Chris Bassett.

READ MORE: Candiace Dillard Bassett pregnant: ‘I wish I had known about IVF sooner'

The singer revealed the news in a full exclusive photoshoot with People Magazine. She shared that the two welcomed their son, Jett Maxwell Lee Bassett — on Thursday, Oct. 3.

"He is just the cutest little thing," Bassett told People in an interview for their latest issue. "Chris and I couldn't be happier. It's so cliché to say, but he's brought such joy to our lives in ways I never would have been able to describe before. It's pure love!"

"I just look at him and envision all the adventures we’re going to have," she continues. "Throughout my pregnancy, when I would talk to him in my stomach, I would say, 'I can't wait to see who you're going to be.' And that's been the joy in my heart that's continued after his birth. It's exciting to think about. I'm so ready for a lifetime of being on the sidelines, cheering him on."

Bassett sat down with FOX 5's Marissa Mitchell on the series "Motivation with Marissa" shortly after she decided to walk away from the show after six seasons and to take a "break." She detailed her in-vitro fertilization journey and more.

"I have built my life on the show. I got married on the show. You watched me go through IVF on the show, buy my first home with my husband on the show, fight with my mama on the show, fight with the ladies, love on the ladies. You’ve seen me grow," she told Mitchell. "I started at 31 and I’m 37 now. It’s insane to think about."

Bassett shared that she wants to share her journey to motherhood on a larger platform.