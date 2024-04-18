Candiace Dillard Bassett is pregnant: ‘I wish I had known about IVF sooner'

Candiace Dillard Bassett has moved on from Bravo as she prepares to welcome her first child.

The former "Real Housewives of Potomac" star announced this week, alongside her husband Chris Bassett, that they’re expecting via an online video.

Prior to the reveal, Bassett sat down with FOX 5’s Marissa Mitchell on the series "Motivation with Marissa" and detailed her in-vitro fertilization journey and more.

"I have built my life on the show. I got married on the show. You watched me go through IVF on the show, buy my first home with my husband on the show, fight with my mama on the show, fight with the ladies, love on the ladies. You’ve seen me grow," she told Mitchell. "I started at 31 and I’m 37 now. It’s insane to think about."

Bassett also said she wants to share her journey to motherhood on a larger platform.

"I always say, ‘I wish I had known about IVF sooner.’ It really motivated me to want to talk about it and really share that very intimate part of my life with the world because it is so important to give knowledge. If I had known sooner that I had an option to freeze my eggs, I would’ve done it at 25 or 30. I was 35 when I actually went through it, and it took several rounds of IVF egg retrieval to get enough viable eggs to then fertilize embryos and freeze. It is such a complicated process and so emotional and taxing on your body, your mind and your spirit. You need a support system," she said.

Bassett has just entered the second trimester of her pregnancy, according to Entertainment Tonight.

While speaking with Mitchell, she also talked about the impact reality TV has had on her marriage, the role colorism played on the show and the new music she's excited to share following her debut album, "Deep Space."

For the full conversation with Candiace Dillard Bassett on "Motivation with Marissa," stream on demand on the free, FOX Local smart TV app.



