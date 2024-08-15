Canadian wildfire smoke brings hazy skies to DC region Thursday

Smoke from Canadian wildfires drifted back into the Washington, D.C. region on Thursday, bringing hazy sunshine to parts of the area.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the smoke may create a milky white haze, which is expected to improve slightly as the day progresses.

The smoke pushed into the region Wednesday afternoon and evening. It also covered parts of Pennsylvania and New York.

The National Weather Service says the raging wildfires in northern Canada are generating smoke plumes that are being pushed south on north and northwest winds. NWS says the smoke is more diffused and elevated in the higher levels of our area.

We can expect the warmest day of the week on Thursday, with temperatures nearing 90 degrees and abundant sunshine. While this is a slight relief from the upper-90s and triple-digit temperatures seen earlier this summer, humidity is expected to rise on Friday and Saturday, leading to a higher chance of storms and rain over the weekend.

Thursday morning started pleasantly with temperatures around 69 degrees in the immediate D.C. area and cooler readings in the 50s in the mountains. Dry skies are expected.