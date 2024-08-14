Wildfire Smoke: Could DC region see hazy skies Wednesday?

Drifting wildfire smoke will come close to the Washington D.C. region on Wednesday afternoon and could slightly impact some areas to the north with hazy skies.

Wildfire smoke over parts of Pennsylvania and New York on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 (NWS New York NY / @NWSNewYorkNY)

"Wildfire smoke is working across northern Pennsylvania, getting into New York City this morning," said FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes, "I don't think that'll make it down here, but it'll be close. If you see a little haze later today, especially if you're off to the north, that's wildfire smoke."

The smoke is from wildfires in parts of western Canada and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service says the smoke is moving from north to south and could impact parts of Pennsylvania and New York for the next several days. No harmful impact to air quality is expected, they say.

Parts of our area were impacted by smoke and haze from wildfires burning across Canada and parts of the U.S. earlier this year and last summer, creating smokey conditions, closing or postponing some outdoor activities, and degrading air quality.

According to an interactive air quality map from the Environmental Protection Agency, the air quality index in the Baltimore and Washington area ranged from good to moderate on Wednesday.