California man pleads guilty in Virginia Pokémon card robbery scheme

The Brief California man pleads guilty to grand larceny in Virginia Pokémon card robbery scheme. Victim’s home burglarized; high‑value Pokémon cards stolen after armed garage confrontation. Sentencing for Mohammad Asif, 36, scheduled for March 13, 2026.



A California man arrested in Virginia over the summer in connection with an armed robbery scheme to steal high‑priced Pokémon cards has pleaded guilty to two felony counts of grand larceny.

What we know:

Mohammad Asif, 36, entered the plea as part of an agreement, the Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office said. No additional charges are pending.

On July 23, officers responded to Westwood Center Drive in Tysons after a reported robbery. A victim told police she was walking in a parking garage when a masked suspect armed with a rifle grabbed her and stole her phone. She escaped, and the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The victim’s boyfriend rushed to help and then received a home security alert showing a suspect breaking into his house on Plateau Drive in Fair Oaks. Police say the home was burglarized and high‑value Pokémon cards were stolen.

Detectives say they quickly identified Asif as the suspect and arrested him. He was initially charged with burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony. He was held without bond.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for March 13, 2026.