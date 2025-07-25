California man approaches woman with rifle, steals phone in Tysons: police

A California man has been arrested for his connection to a burglary in Tysons. Police are investigating his potential involvement in a robbery that occurred the same day.

Officers responded to the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive in Tysons for the report of a robbery on July 24, at 9:07 a.m. The victim reported she was walking in the parking garage when a masked suspect approached her with a rifle, grabbed her, and stole her phone. The victim escaped, and the suspect fled prior to the officers’ arrival. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

At 9:25 a.m., the victim’s boyfriend responded to the location and, while on scene, he received an alert from his home security system. He observed a suspect breaking into his home in the 4500 block of Plateau Drive in Fair Oaks. Officers responded and confirmed that the home was burglarized and items were stolen. The suspect fled prior to the officer’s arrival.

The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Mohammad Asif, of California. He has been charged with burglary, two counts of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery, and conspiracy to use a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held on no bond.

Detectives believe the two incidents are related and continue to investigate the identity of the robbery suspect. According to police, this incident does not appear to be a random act.

