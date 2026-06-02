The Brief The federal government has taken legal action to obtain records tied to the tour bus driver. Some victims remain in critical condition with traumatic, life‑threatening injuries. Jing Sheng Dong is charged with five counts of involuntary manslaughter following the crash.



The federal government has taken legal action to obtain records tied to the tour bus driver involved in the deadly I‑95 crash in northern Virginia.

Some victims remain in critical condition with traumatic, life‑threatening injuries, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick reports. Stafford County prosecutors say additional charges could be filed depending on the survivors’ recoveries.

What we know:

Jing Sheng Dong, 48, of Staten Island, N.Y., is now charged with five counts of involuntary manslaughter following Friday morning’s crash on I‑95 south, just past Quantico.

Authorities have noted what appears to be a history of speeding infractions in Maryland, Virginia and Delaware, along with a federal safety violation involving the driver’s lack of required English proficiency.

RELATED: Investigators focus on bus driver’s license after deadly Virginia bus crash

Now, the U.S. Department of Transportation is seeking more information from New York, where Dong obtained his commercial license. Officials have issued a subpoena for records related to his licensure, training and the driving school he attended.

Bus driver’s records subpoenaed as fatal Virginia crash investigation continues (Virginia State Police)

Meanwhile, in Stafford County, fire and rescue crews are asking for relief after responding to the crash. Jake Rawls, president of Stafford County Professional Fire Fighters Local 4012, said crews were up through the night and back on duty in less than 24 hours.

RELATED: Bus driver in deadly Stafford County I-95 crash now facing felony charges

The firefighters union posted that "what began as a routine shift became a career‑defining incident for the firefighters who responded." The union is proposing a 42‑hour workweek instead of the current 56‑hour schedule, saying more time off would improve long‑term health, family life and performance. They are asking the county Board of Supervisors to support the change.

Dong will be held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail once he is released from the hospital. He has been ordered held without bond.