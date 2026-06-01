The Brief Authorities are investigating a wrong‑way crash that killed two people in Caroline County. A GMC Yukon crossed into northbound lanes and struck a Jeep Wrangler near mile marker 115. Parker and Owens died from their injuries, and the investigation remains ongoing.



Authorities are investigating after two people were killed in a wrong‑way crash Saturday on Interstate 95 in Caroline County.

What we know:

The crash was reported around 11:29 a.m. near mile marker 115 in the Ruther Glen area.

Investigators say a 2009 GMC Yukon driven by Delores Virginia Parker, 58, of Fredericksburg, was traveling southbound when it veered onto the left shoulder, entered the median, then crossed into the northbound lanes and struck a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven by Shelly Sutton Owens, 59, also of Fredericksburg.

The impact caused the Jeep to overturn. A 2025 Jeep Wrangler was also struck and came to rest in the center lane.

Parker and Owens died from their injuries. The driver of the 2025 Jeep Wrangler was taken to Mary Washington Hospital for treatment.

The crash caused several hours of delays along I‑95. The investigation remains ongoing.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ 2 killed in wrong-way crash on I-95 in Virginia (Virginia State Police)