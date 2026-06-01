Bus driver in deadly Stafford County I-95 crash now facing felony charges

The bus driver involved in Friday’s deadly crash in Stafford County is now facing felony charges, as investigators say speed likely played a role in the collision that killed five people and injured dozens more.

The Brief Investigators say speed likely played a role in the deadly I‑95 crash. A tour bus driver is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of five people. NTSB investigators are reviewing the driver’s history and the bus company as the probe continues.



The National Transportation Safety Board investigation is ongoing, but the Stafford County Commonwealth’s Attorney says there is probable cause to believe the tour bus driver was operating in a criminally negligent manner, killing a family of four and another young woman.

Dmitri and Ecaterina Doncev, along with their 13‑year‑old daughter, Emily, and 7‑year‑old son, Mark, were on their way to a family wedding in South Carolina when a tour bus crashed into several vehicles on I‑95. Their Acura was destroyed and caught fire. Family members told FOX 5 they were active in their local church.

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What we know:

Priscilla Mafalda, 25, of Worcester, Massachusetts, was a passenger in a Chevrolet SUV and died when the vehicle was struck.

Virginia State Police and the NTSB say preliminary findings indicate the tour bus driver failed to slow down as a work zone was being set up.

State Police said traffic was already slowing for the upcoming work zone when the bus, operated by E&P Travel and traveling from New York City to Charlotte, North Carolina, struck a Chevrolet Suburban. Investigators said the Suburban was forced into the Doncev family's Acura and other vehicles, while the bus also struck additional vehicles.

The bus was carrying approximately 34 occupants at the time of the crash.

The bus driver, Jing S. Dong, 48, of Staten Island, New York has been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. Virginia State Police said additional charges are pending.

NTSB investigators will review the driver’s history and examine the bus company, identified as E&P Travel of Kings Mountain, N.C.

READ MORE: 5 dead, dozens injured in bush crash on I-95 in Virginia

Federal records show the company received three unsafe driving violations in the past two years, including speeding 15 mph or more over the limit, and one violation involving a driver not meeting English language proficiency requirements.

Investigators will also inspect the vehicles involved for any mechanical issues. The NTSB report is expected in 30 days.

Dong, who was injured in the crash, was served with felony warrants at the hospital and will have a court appearance after he is released. State Police said Dong remains hospitalized, and investigators are also reviewing the driver’s actions prior to the crash.

Virginia State Police said approximately 44 patients were transported to area hospitals, including three people with critical injuries.