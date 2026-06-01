Prince George’s County firefighter paramedic dies after medical emergency following shift

The Brief A firefighter‑paramedic died after a medical emergency following his shift. Demair Lloyd served at Station 841 and experienced the emergency at home. A dignified transfer and escort will take place Monday.



A Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department firefighter‑paramedic has died after suffering a medical emergency shortly after completing his shift, officials said.

What we know:

Demair Lloyd, a member of the department since 2006, served at Station 841 in Calverton. Officials said he had just finished his regular 24‑hour shift and was at home when he experienced the medical emergency.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department firefighter paramedic Demair Lloyd (Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department)

"He was not only a valued teammate but also a dear friend, and his absence is deeply felt by all of us in our fire department family," the department said in a social media post.

The Office of Health and Wellness has counselors and Peer Support teams available to assist personnel.

Prince George’s County Fire/EMS and regional public safety partners will conduct a dignified transfer and escort for Lloyd from Baltimore City to Columbia Monday afternoon.

Drivers along the I‑95 corridor should expect an increased emergency vehicle presence.