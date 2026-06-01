Memorial unveiled for victims of DCA mid-air collision in Alexandria

The Brief A memorial honoring the victims of the mid-air collision involving American Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has been unveiled in Alexandria. The site sits just a few miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where the crash occurred. It was created through a joint effort between city leaders and community partners, including U.S. Rep. Don Beyer.



A memorial honoring the 67 victims of the mid-air collision involving American Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter has been unveiled in Alexandria near Rivergate Park.

The site sits just a few miles from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, where the crash occurred, and was created through a joint effort between city leaders and community partners, including U.S. Rep. Don Beyer, according to officials.

The design was reportedly shaped with direct input from victims’ families.

The backstory:

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 29, 2025, when American Airlines flight 5342, operated by PSA Airlines, collided with a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near DCA.

The collision sent both aircraft plummeting into the Potomac River. There were no survivors.

What they're saying:

"We wanted to make sure this was not something we were putting forward, but it was driven by the families," Alyia Gaskins told FOX 5 D.C. "What would be meaningful to them…that’s how the idea of the trees, the bricks, the benches came about."

For relatives like Rachel Feres, seeing the memorial for the first time brought a mix of grief and gratitude.

"This is actually the first time I’ve been this close since the accident," she said. "I’m filled with sadness…but also gratitude that this site exists."

City leaders said planning for the memorial took nearly a year. Attempts to place it on federal Park Service land were delayed due to a rule requiring 20 years before permanent memorials can be established at disaster sites, leading the city to secure the Alexandria location instead.

Officials added that the memorial will serve as both a place of remembrance and reflection for families continuing to navigate loss, while also marking a long-term commitment to honoring the victims.