Bowser announces DC police pay raises, pushes crime-fighting strategy

Mayor Muriel Bowser, alongside City Council Chair Phil Mendelson and other officials, announced a new labor agreement with the D.C. Fraternal Order of Police that includes a 13% pay raise for officers beginning October 1.

What we know:

Bowser said the agreement is part of a broader effort to recruit and retain officers. The plan also expands the take-home vehicle program and partners with the University of the District of Columbia to offer college credit for police academy training.

The city aims to grow its police force from 3,188 sworn officers to at least 4,000. So far this year, the department has hired 135 new recruits and welcomed 124 cadets into its pipeline.

"We're going to make sure that Washington DC is the best big city to be a police officer," Bowser said. "And this is work that we're committed to doing together."

Bowser also praised the Metropolitan Police Department and its chief for their leadership, noting the department’s role in reducing crime over the past two years.

On Tuesday, she issued an order to continue operations at the city’s emergency coordination center, originally set up in response to a federal law enforcement surge ordered by President Trump. The center works with agencies including the FBI, U.S. Park Police, DEA, ATF, and Secret Service.

Bowser credited the federal surge with helping drive down crime, including an 87% drop in carjackings. "When carjackings go down, when homicides or robbery go down, neighborhoods feel safer," she said on Tuesday.

Attorney General Pam Bondi posted on X that 92 additional arrests were made Tuesday night, bringing the total to 1,761 since the federal crackdown began.