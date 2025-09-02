DC Mayor Bowser issues order in response to Trump's federal takeover

article

The Brief DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has issued an order in response to Trump's federal surge. The order states that the District will continue Trump's beautification, emergency and homeless efforts. It comes as 200 arrests were made over Labor Day weekend.



As President Donald Trump's federal takeover of Washington, D.C., nears its 30-day limit, Mayor Muriel Bowser says she will continue those efforts.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Bowser issued a new Mayor's Order to "provide a pathway forward beyond the presidential emergency."

The order states that the Safe and Beautiful Emergency Operations Center will continue to manage the District's response to the Safe and Beautiful Task Force and presidential declaration of emergency.

"The SBEOC will communicate the District’s requests that federal partners adhere to established policing practices that maintain community confidence in law enforcement officers, such as not wearing masks, clearly identifying their agency, and providing identification during arrests and encounters with the public."

As part of post-emergency planning, the mayor says that the District will also continue to coordinate with federal law enforcement agencies.

Dig deeper:

"The major workstreams of the SBEOC are public safety and justice, homelessness and encampments, beautification, and finance and economic resilience," according to a statement released by the mayor's office on Tuesday.

The Deputy Mayor for Public Safety and Justice has been designated to address requests from federal partners and coordinate with the Task Force, while the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services will lead efforts around homelessness, encampments, shelters and housing.

Last week, outreach teams identified 764 people living outside, with 81 people living in tents.

"Since the start of the surge, approximately 80 additional individuals have entered the District’s shelter system, but it is unknown where those individuals were living prior to coming into shelter."

By the numbers:

The mayor's order comes as White House officials announced more than 200 arrests were made in the District over the Labor Day weekend.

Those numbers bring the total arrests since Trump's federal takeover last month to 1,6669.