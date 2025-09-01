Expand / Collapse search

Trump declares DC a 'crime-free zone,' urging other major cities to 'work with us'

By
Published  September 1, 2025 12:38pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC
article

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 25: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to journalists after signing executive orders in the Oval Office at the White House on August 25, 2025 in Washington, DC. Furthering his federal takeover of the capital city’s law enforcem

Expand

The Brief

    • Trump claims that DC is now a "crime-free zone."
    • It comes as the federal takeover enters its fourth week.
    • The president is calling on other major cities to do the same.

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is touting his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., as a success as the operation enters its fourth week, nearing the end of its 30-day limit.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted to Truth Social on Monday, Trump declared that DC was now a "crime-free zone," while praising Mayor Muriel Bowser for her positivity throughout the takeover.

"Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C.," he said.

The president then claimed that the DC mayor's ratings have gone up 25% since the takeover began last month.

Related

DC Mayor Bowser speaks with Trump, says crime is down following federal takeover
article

DC Mayor Bowser speaks with Trump, says crime is down following federal takeover

There are new results from President Donald Trump’s D.C. takeover, and they show crime dramatically down.  

"Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go Woke on us. D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!"

Big picture view:

While celebrating the federal takeover in DC, Trump urged Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and "even the Crime-Drenched City of Baltimore" to work with his administration to eliminate crime.

"It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!! Mayor Bowser’s ratings have gone up, in a short period of time… It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being SMART."

What's next:

Trump's declaration comes as the federal takeover nears the end of its 30-day limit, raising new questions about whether the operation will continue.

Congress, which returns to DC on Tuesday, would have to vote to extend the operation.

Featured

Will Congress extend Trump's DC takeover?
article

Will Congress extend Trump's DC takeover?

President Donald Trump's federal takeover of the police force in Washington, D.C., is set to reach its 30-day limit this week, raising new questions about whether the operation will continue.

White House officials say they are pressing for swift congressional action once lawmakers reconvene, while Trump warns that ending the operation could put the District at risk of backsliding on crime.

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from a Truth Social post by President Donald Trump.

Washington, D.C.Donald J. TrumpCrime and Public Safety