Trump declares DC a 'crime-free zone,' urging other major cities to 'work with us'

The Brief Trump claims that DC is now a "crime-free zone." It comes as the federal takeover enters its fourth week. The president is calling on other major cities to do the same.



President Donald Trump is touting his federal takeover of Washington, D.C., as a success as the operation enters its fourth week, nearing the end of its 30-day limit.

What they're saying:

In a statement posted to Truth Social on Monday, Trump declared that DC was now a "crime-free zone," while praising Mayor Muriel Bowser for her positivity throughout the takeover.

"Wow! Mayor Muriel Bowser of D.C. has become very popular because she worked with me and my great people in bringing CRIME down to virtually NOTHING in D.C.," he said.

The president then claimed that the DC mayor's ratings have gone up 25% since the takeover began last month.

"Congratulations to Mayor Muriel Bowser, but don’t go Woke on us. D.C. is a GIANT VICTORY that never has to end!!!"

Big picture view:

While celebrating the federal takeover in DC, Trump urged Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City and "even the Crime-Drenched City of Baltimore" to work with his administration to eliminate crime.

"It can happen, and it can happen FAST! Work with us!!! Mayor Bowser’s ratings have gone up, in a short period of time… It’s not a miracle, it’s hard work, courage, and being SMART."

What's next:

Trump's declaration comes as the federal takeover nears the end of its 30-day limit, raising new questions about whether the operation will continue.

Congress, which returns to DC on Tuesday, would have to vote to extend the operation.

White House officials say they are pressing for swift congressional action once lawmakers reconvene, while Trump warns that ending the operation could put the District at risk of backsliding on crime.