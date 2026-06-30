Bottled water available free at Freedom 250 Salute to America event inside secure zone

With extreme heat and large crowds expected this Fourth of July weekend, D.C. officials are urging people to plan ahead as celebrations ramp up across the city.

A Freedom250 contact told FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick that bottled water will be available free of charge inside the secure Salute to America fireworks viewing zone, with additional concessions for sale. There are restrictions on thermoses and drink tumblers, though some people have been allowed to bring in clear plastic bottles of water despite posted rules.

Local and federal agencies have been coordinating preparations and are asking visitors to consider the conditions.

RELATED: Bowser details DC's Fourth of July public safety preparations

America 250 rally on the National Mall for the Great American State Fair. Wednesday June 24, 2026. (Official White House Photo by Patrick B. Ruddy).

The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and an Extreme Heat Watch from Thursday morning through Friday evening for D.C. and portions of central, north‑central, northeast, northern and southern Maryland, as well as central, northern and northwest Virginia.

For Wednesday’s Heat Advisory, heat index values could reach 106 degrees. Under the Extreme Heat Watch, heat index values may climb to 112 degrees, creating life‑threatening conditions.

Saturday’s Independence Day forecast calls for heat and thunderstorms with strong, gusty winds — both challenges for emergency crews managing crowds of residents and tourists.

RELATED: DC prepares for Fourth of July celebrations with fencing, safety measures and road closures

Air‑conditioned shelter will be available at Smithsonian museums, and some tented pavilions at the Great American State Fair are climate‑controlled. Much of downtown is designated a National Security Special Event due to expected VIPs, with road closures already underway.

Many pedestrian areas along the National Mall will require screening, and officials warn visitors to expect long lines. The Memorial Bridge will be closed to vehicles and, new this year, to pedestrians as well.

RELATED: What time is Washington DC's America 250 firework show?

Metro stations and trains will be air‑conditioned. General Manager Randy Clarke says the system is prepared for heavy crowds and will be free from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

The fireworks viewing zone at the base of the Washington Monument can hold up to 150,000 people and is expected to reach capacity. DC Fire and EMS says all hands are on deck, with additional teams on standby. The city also has GO Teams deployed in neighborhoods to answer questions and direct people to cooling centers, which will open when temperatures reach 95 degrees.