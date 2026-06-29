Bowser details DC's Fourth of July public safety preparations

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and city officials detailed the public safety preparations in place for this year’s Fourth of July celebrations and America’s 250th anniversary events.

At a Monday press conference, Bowser said the District expects to welcome hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors for several days of festivities across the city.

With extreme heat in the forecast, she urged the community to plan ahead, stay patient, use public transportation and sign up for alerts as celebrations get underway.

Celebrations on the National Mall and at Anacostia Park

Salute to America Celebration and Fireworks

This year on the National Mall, the Salute to America Celebration and Fireworks, designated a National Special Security Event by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will bring a full day of performances, flyovers, and the largest fireworks display in history to DC.

Security magnetometers open at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.

To enter the site, approach Constitution Avenue NW or Independence Avenue SW, following signs to the Entry Queue on 14th Street NW.

With large crowds expected, event organizers are encouraging residents and visitors to arrive early and be patient as they move through security.

According to event organizers, fireworks on the National Mall are scheduled to begin around 10:30 p.m.

Attendees headed to the National Mall should review the U.S. Secret Service prohibited items list, available at 250.dc.gov/salute-to-america.

Fireworks at Anacostia Park

Concurrent with the fireworks on the Mall, the National Park Service is hosting a 2026 Independence Day Fireworks Celebration at Poplar Point in Anacostia Park in Ward 8. For additional information, visit nps.gov

Additional activities at the National Mall on July 4

The National Independence Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m., starting at 3rd Street and Constitution Avenue NW and running south along 3rd Street before heading west at Independence Avenue SW and ending at 12th Street SW.

The Great American State Fair, running through July 10 and located between Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW, is free and open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to midnight on July 4. The fair features state pavilions, live music, carnival rides, and dozens of hands-on partner activations.

The FIFA World Cup Fan Zone, running through July 19 and located between 3rd and 4th Streets, is also free and open to the public on July 4 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with the first matches of the Round of 16 being shown live at 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Getting Around

Metro

Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to use public transportation to get around the city during the holiday weekend. Beginning at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, Metrorail, Metrobus, and MetroAccess will be free to ride until the system closes at 2:00 a.m. Visit wmata.com for public transportation options into and out of the city, as well as for live updates on train and bus times and any Metro closures.

Road Closures

Extensive street closures and parking restrictions are planned for the Fourth of July celebrations around the National Mall. For a full list of closures and restrictions, view the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) traffic advisory.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of these events and should consider alternative routes or use public transit. MPD and the District Department of Transportation remind motorists in the vicinity of these events to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic is anticipated. As always, do not drink and drive.

Motorists are also reminded that stopping or standing on any city streets or roadways to observe the fireworks is prohibited. Motorists should expect to be ticketed and/or towed if found in violation. For timely traffic information, please follow @DCPoliceTraffic on X, and visit nps.gov for additional information from the National Park Service.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bowser details DC's Fourth of July public safety preparations (Mayor Muriel Bowser / @MayorBowser)

Watercraft Restrictions

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place during the Fourth of July celebrations:

From 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 to 6:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 5, all waterways of the Potomac River from the Francis Scott Key Bridge to 200 yards south of the 14th Street Bridge will be closed.

From 6:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday, July 4, all waterways of the Anacostia River from the 11th Street Bridge to 200 yards south of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge will be closed.

Beat the Heat

High temperatures are expected this week and during the Fourth of July weekend. Temperatures over 95°F can be harmful to those with existing medical conditions and can lead to heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Spending long periods of time outside or participating in outdoor physical activity may lead to heat-related illness or injury.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to exercise caution, avoid overheating, and check on seniors, vulnerable neighbors, and unsheltered residents. If you are concerned about neighbors experiencing homelessness, or to access free, accessible transportation to a low-barrier shelter or day center, call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or dial 311.

Extreme Heat Safety Precautions

Keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the heat:

Drink lots of water: Drink more water, no matter how active you are, and avoid caffeinated and alcoholic beverages, because your body will sweat more on hot days.

Rest in cool places: Take frequent breaks in cool, shady areas because your body temperature will increase in the sun.

Keep it cool inside: Use air conditioning if available. Close the shades on windows that receive sun during the day to decrease the amount of heat coming inside. During the early morning and late evening, open windows and doors to let heat out and let cooler air in.

Wear loose clothing and sunscreen: Wear protective, loose-fitting clothing and use SPF-15 or higher sunscreen.

Take cold showers: Use cold water when showering or bathing to lower your body temperature.

Create makeshift air conditioning: If air conditioning is not available in your home, put a bowl of ice or cold water in¬ front of a fan to cool down the blowing air.

Keep kids and pets cool: Don’t leave kids or pets alone in cars, ever, because the temperature inside a car can rise very quickly. If you see an animal left outside or in a vehicle on a hot day, call the Brandywine Valley SPCA at (202) 888-PETS.

Walk pets safely: Take your pet and/or service animal out in the morning or evening, when temperatures are cooler.

Have your emergency kit handy: Keep your emergency kit available in an easy-to-reach location in case of an emergency.

Fireworks Safety Tips

To report the sale or presence of illegal fireworks, call (202) 673-2776 or submit tips to fmhotline.femsdc.com.

To report illegal fireworks from Friday, July 3 to Monday, July 6, visit the DC311 Mobile App and use the Illegal Fireworks Request, or call 311 and choose option #1 for fireworks. The DC Office of Unified Communications will have two dedicated call takers for fireworks calls and will assign them to the fireworks units for each MPD district.

If you have incurred injury or property damage from fireworks, call 911 and follow the directions of the call taker for immediate fire and police dispatch.

The DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department (FEMS) reminds residents:

Do not use illegal fireworks.

Never allow children to handle fireworks.

Always read and follow label directions.

Only ignite fireworks outdoors.

Always have water or sand nearby to extinguish fireworks after use.

Never experiment or attempt to make fireworks.

Light fireworks one item at a time.

Never relight malfunctioning or dud fireworks.

Store fireworks out of the reach of children.

Store fireworks in a cool, dry place.

Never throw fireworks at another person.

Never carry fireworks in your pocket.

Stand at least 15 feet from burning cones and fountains.

Do not light fireworks near combustibles, such as gasoline, newspapers, etc.

Do not ignite fireworks that have been wet and then dried.

Do not light fireworks at any place other than the fuse.

Only use items that have the label clearly listing the manufacturer’s name, address, and warnings.

Cooking Safety Tips

Never leave a stovetop or barbecue grill while cooking.

Prevent fires by keeping your oven, grill, and stovetop clean of grease and dust.

Double check everything is off when you finish.

Never disable a smoke alarm while cooking.

Never cook while sleepy, drinking alcohol, or taking medication that makes you drowsy.

Suspicious Activity Reporting

District agencies are encouraging residents and businesses to remain vigilant for suspicious activity in or around businesses or other venues where people congregate. Suspicious activity may include but is not limited to:

Leaving suspicious packages or devices unattended.

Asking probing questions or expressing an unusual interest in security measures.

Making false reports of emergencies or attempting to gain entry to restricted locations.

Engaging in suspicious photography or video recording (such as entrances, exits, and security checkpoints).

Acquiring or attempting to acquire large quantities of chemicals or other substances used in explosive or incendiary devices.

If you observe suspicious activity that presents an immediate threat to life or property, call 911. Otherwise, please report suspicious activity by calling (202) 727-9099, texting 50411, or submitting a suspicious activity report at iWATCHDC.org.

Safety Go Teams

The District will implement multi-agency community outreach and engagement efforts on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4 with the deployment of Safety Go Teams across the city. These teams serve as a collaborative, non-law enforcement public safety presence, bringing together District agencies and community-based organizations in neighborhoods throughout the city during the holiday weekend. Safety Go Teams will be focused on minimizing the number of reported firework-related incidents, instances of gun violence, and criminal activity in hotspot neighborhoods.