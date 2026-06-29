DC prepares for Fourth of July celebrations with fencing, safety measures and road closures

Washington, D.C. is just days away from Fourth of July festivities marking America’s 250th anniversary, and city leaders are finalizing preparations for the large‑scale events planned on the National Mall.

Extreme heat remains one of the city’s major concerns, with temperatures expected to soar above 100 degrees. Visitors are urged to take breaks, stay hydrated and be mindful of heat‑related risks as crowds gather for the holiday.

DC Police, DC Fire and EMS, the Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and the Health Department are coordinating safety measures across the city.

More road closures are going into effect, and several spaces that were previously open are now fenced off. Along Independence Avenue, FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick saw crews installing seven‑foot anti‑climb fencing on both sides of the street. Officials are warning drivers to expect unplanned roadblocks at any time.

D.C.’s downtown already has a reputation for challenging traffic, and officials say the added closures make it even more important for people moving around the city to plan ahead, pack patience and choose the option that best fits their needs.

City maps show nine public security checkpoints for accessing fireworks viewing areas. For the Salute to 250 events, gates open at 1 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled to launch at 11 p.m.

A clear‑bag policy will be in effect. Bags must be no larger than a gallon‑size Ziploc or a small clutch. Prohibited items include aerosols (including sunscreen and bug spray), backpacks, balls or frisbees, chairs, coolers, glass, metal or thermal containers and vapes. Visitors can text DC250 to 888‑777 for updates.

Officials also encourage using Metro and monitoring transit alerts to plan the most efficient trip in and out of the city.

Freedom 250 Program

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Washington Monument Grounds, 2 15th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20024

Daytime program with headline musical performances and military flyovers, beginning at 1 PM

Evening live broadcast with the Joint Armed Forces Orchestra and national speakers starting at 7 PM

Freedom 250 Fireworks Display

Watch in person or via livestream

850,000 fireworks shells launched from 10 sites: Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, 8 Potomac River barges, and West Potomac Park

DATE: Saturday, July 4, 2026

LOCATION: Washington Monument Grounds, 2 15th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20024

DOORS OPEN: 1:00 PM

FIREWORKS SHOW: ~10:30 PM ET · approximately 40 minutes

Site Entry

Guests should approach the site via Constitution Avenue NW or Independence Avenue SW, following signs to the Entry Queue on 14th Street NW.

Security magnetometers open at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 4, 2026.

Plan to arrive early—with large crowds expected, attendees' queues will be significant.

Metro and rideshare are strongly recommended; driving and parking in the immediate area is first-come, first-served.

The public area on the mall is also first-come, first-served.

More information online

SITE ADDRESS: Washington Monument Grounds, 2 15th St NW, Washington, D.C. 20024

ENTER VIA: Constitution Ave NW or Independence Ave SW → Entry Queue on 14th St NW

SECURITY OPENS: 8:00 AM, Saturday July 4, 2026

GETTING THERE: Metro and rideshare strongly recommended — parking extremely limited

Pets

The National Mall is not a pet-friendly environment on the Fourth. The AVMA strongly advises leaving pets at home during fireworks displays — loud noise, crowds, and unfamiliar surroundings are a stressful combination that can cause animals to bolt and become lost. For a full July 4 pet safety checklist, visit the American Veterinary Medical Association.

Clear Bag Policy

To speed up security screening, all attendees must follow the Clear Bag Policy. Each person may bring ONE of the following:

Approved Option 1 One (1) clear, see-through bag Maximum size: 12" x 6" x 12" (approximately one large gallon-size freezer bag)

Approved Option 2 One (1) small clutch or purse Maximum size: 10" x 6" x 2" All bags subject to inspection upon entry.

Important: No Storage On-Site

The U.S. Secret Service does not provide on-site storage or check-in for prohibited or oversized items.

Any items surrendered at security checkpoints will be discarded or turned over for destruction. Review the full policy before you leave home.

Prohibited Items

The following items are not permitted inside the event venue. This list follows the U.S. Secret Service Prohibited Items policy. For the complete and current list, visit: secretservice.gov/prohibiteditems

Aerosols (including bug spray and sunscreen)

Laser pointers

Glass, thermal, or metal containers

Lighters

Ammunition

Mace / Pepper spray

Animals (except service/guide animals)

Packages

Backpacks and oversized bags

Pocket knives

Balloons

Range finders

Balls / Frisbees

Recreational motorized mobility devices

Bicycles

Selfie sticks

Bull horns / Noise makers

Signs exceeding 20\" x 3' x 1/4\"

Camping / Folding chairs

Skateboards / Scooters

Coolers

Structures / Sign supports

Drink tumblers

Explosives

Drones / Unmanned aircraft

Firearms

Flammable liquids

Toy guns / Weapons of any kind

Vapes / Smokeless tobacco

Public Transportation

Public transportation is encouraged as parking is limited near the mall. For Salute to America, the nearest metro stops are Federal Triangle, L'Efante Plaza, Smithsonian, and Federal Center SW.

For rideshare (Uber or Lyft) there will be rideshare hubs and geofenced pickup zones situated a short distance from the venue.

Road Closure Details

Full road closure information below. Guests should expect extensive closures throughout the National Mall area. On July 4, there will be major bridge closures Theodore Roosevelt and the Arlington Memorial Bridge.

From Thursday, June 25, 2026 through Friday, July 10, 2026, the Great American State Fair will be occurring in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

The following streets were previously closed for the buildout of the Great American State Fair and will remain closed after the Fair concludes on Friday, July 10, 2026, to allow for event demobilization. The organizers have been in communication with all entities requiring access to these streets during this period.

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 3rd Street to 14th Street, SW

12th Street from Madison Drive to Constitution Avenue, NW

12th Street from Jefferson Drive to Independence Avenue, SW

From Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Sunday, July 11, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

From Wednesday, June 24, 2026, through Sunday, July 11, 2026, the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic. Pedestrian traffic may move north and south but will be required to undergo security screening. Members of the public who wish to travel from one side of the National Mall to the other without entering the security perimeter should use 3rd Street or 14th Street.

7th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

On Thursday, June 25, 2026, through Friday, July 10, 2026, the following streets may be closed intermittently for public safety:

14th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, NW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to 3rd Street, SW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, the Freedom 250 Salute to America celebration will take place in the District of Columbia. In addition to this event, the city will host the Barracks Row Parade, Independence Day Parade, and Palisades Parade.

In conjunction with the buildout and the security requirements for Salute to America, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.

On Sunday, June 28, 2026, beginning at 6:00 a.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

15th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Madison Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Jefferson Drive from 15th Street to 14th Street, SW

On Monday, June 29, 2026, beginning at 7:00 p.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 6th Street, NW

On Monday, June 29, 2026, beginning at 7:00 p.m., the eastbound curb lane of the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 6th Street, NW

On Monday, June 29, 2026, beginning at 7:00 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Independence Avenue from 15th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

On Tuesday, June 30, 2026, beginning at 8:00 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

17th Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m., the westbound curb lane of the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 6th Street, NW

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, beginning at 9:00 a.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Raoul Wallenberg Place from Maine Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, beginning at 8:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

15th Street from Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Wednesday, July 1, 2026, beginning at 8:00 p.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Constitution Avenue from 18th Street to 14th Street, NW

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

G Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

F Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 18th Street, NW

15th Street from Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Thursday, July 2, 2026, beginning at 6:00 a.m., the following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

C Street from 19th Street to 18th Street, NW

On Thursday, July 2, 2026, beginning at 9:00 p.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

E Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW (previously closed on July 1, 2026)

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW (southbound lanes only)

On Friday, July 3, 2026, beginning at 6:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed to vehicle traffic:

Inbound Case Bridge ramp to 12th Street Expressway/Tunnel

Constitution Avenue from 23rd Street to 18th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

22nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

21st Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Henry Bacon Drive from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

C Street from 21st Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

19th Street from Virginia Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

14th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

12th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

7th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Friday, July 3, 2026, beginning at 10:00 p.m., the following street will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Westbound I395 exit to Maine Avenue/12th Street Expressway (All traffic will continue west on I395 to Virginia)

Maiden Lane from 12th Street to Maine Avenue, SW

Southbound Potomac River Freeway split to Independence Avenue, Maine Avenue, and E Street, NW (all traffic to I66 West)

Eastbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Constitution Avenue, NW

Eastbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge ramp to Independence Avenue, NW

Westbound E Street Expressway split to Potomac River Freeway/Ohio Drive (all traffic to I66 West)

The Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to 12th Street, SW

Maine Avenue from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

14th Street Bridge Inbound, SW (ALL traffic from Virginia will remain on eastbound I-395)

14th Street Bridge (HOV) Inbound, SW (ALL traffic from Virginia will remain on eastbound I-395)

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle

Lincoln Memorial Circle

Daniel French Drive from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Independence Avenue, SW

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to the Ohio Drive Bridge

Parkway Drive from Ohio Drive to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

West Basin Drive from Independence Avenue to Ohio Drive, SW

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 4:00 a.m., the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to 18th Street, NW

23rd Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

E Street from 20th Street to 18th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

D Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

C Street from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

15th Street from H Street to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

13th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW to C Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Louisiana Avenue, NW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street, NW

1st Street from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street to 3rd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to 9th Street, SW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

13th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 4:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Exit 4 from eastbound I395

Eastbound E Street Expressway ramp from southbound Potomac River Freeway to E Street, NW

E Street Expressway ramp to E Street from the Theodore Roosevelt Bridge

Virginia Avenue from 24th Street to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 18th Street to 17th Street, NW

20th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Eastbound E Street from 20th Street to 18th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

18th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

17th Street from H Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 3rd Street, NW

15th Street from H Street to Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street, NW

New York Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

14th Street from F Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

3rd Street from C Street, NW to C Street, SW

Constitution Avenue from Pennsylvania Avenue to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Independence Avenue from 12th Street to Washington Avenue, SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW

4th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

7th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

9th Street from Independence Avenue to C Street, SW

C Street from 9th Street to 7th Street, SW

12th Street from Independence Avenue to D Street, SW

C Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

D Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, SW

13th Street from C Street to D Street, SW

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, beginning at 4:00 a.m., the following streets will be closed to "thru" traffic and restricted to "local vehicles" only. If a motorist has a reason to enter these streets (resident, parking garage, delivery, etc), the vehicle will be allowed access to these streets.

G Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

F Street from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 15th Street to 14th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Street to 12th Street, NW

13th Street from F Street to E Street, NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

10th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

8th Street from E Street to D Street, NW

D Street from 9th Street to 6th Street, NW

7th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Indiana Avenue from 7th Street to 3rd Street, NW

C Street from 6th Street to 3rd Street, NW

5th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

4th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW

3rd Street from Indiana Avenue/D Street, NW to C Street, SW

2nd Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

C Street from 2nd Street to 1st Street, NW

1st Street from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

Louisiana Avenue from D Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

New Jersey Avenue from D Street to Louisiana Avenue, NW

D Street from 12th Street to 6th Street, SW

Virginia Avenue from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

7th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

School Street from 6th Street to 4th Street, SW

E Street from 7th Street to 2nd Street, SW

Maryland Avenue from 7th Street to 6th Street, SW

6 Street from C Street to I Street, SW

4th Street from C Street to I Street, SW

3rd Street from C Street to E Street, SW

C Street from 6th Street to 2nd Street, SW

D Street from 4th Street to 2nd Street, SW

2nd Street from Washington Avenue to E Street, SW

G Street from 7th Street to 4th Street, SW

L’Enfant Plaza from Independence Avenue to 9th Street, SW

In addition to the Salute to America event on the National Mall, motorists should expect heavy traffic and delays around other Fourth of July activities taking place in the city:

Washington Nationals Baseball

The Washington Nationals will host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Nationals Park at 1500 South Capitol Street, SE. The baseball game will start at 11:05 a.m.

Palisades Parade

The Palisades Citizens Association will host their annual Palisades Parade at 11:00 a.m.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Palisades Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue, NW

Edmunds from MacArthur Blvd to Sherier Place, NW

Whitehaven Parkway from MacArthur Boulevard to Foxhall Road, NW

The following streets will be closed for the Palisades Parade from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

MacArthur Boulevard from Whitehaven Parkway to Arizona Avenue, NW

Edmunds Place from Sherier Place to MacArthur Boulevard, NW

Sherier Place from Edmunds Place to Dana Place, NW

Barracks Row Parade

The Barracks Row Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking for the Barracks Row Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

The following streets will be closed for the Barracks Row Parade from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

8th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Virginia Avenue, SE

D Street from 7th Street to 8th Street, SE

E Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SE

G Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SE

I Street from 7th Street to 9th Street, SE

Watercraft Restrictions

The following watercraft restrictions will be in place on the Potomac River from approximately 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, 2026, until Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.:

From Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. through Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., the following area will be closed to recreational vessels. This means no boating and no anchoring. A recreational viewing area will be located south of the 14th Street Bridge Complex: (Attachment A)

No recreational Boat Traffic in the area of the 14th Street Bridge (South) to the Key Bridge (North)Columbia Island Marina Traffic will be allowed to exit south through the area (except during the fireworks show)

Columbia Island Marina Traffic will be allowed to exit south through the area (except during the fireworks show)

From Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., the following area will be closed to commercial vessels (vessels must be preauthorized and designated to enter the zone):

14th Street Bridge (South) to the Key Bridge (North)

On Saturday, July 3, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. Through 1:00 p.m., the following area will be closed to ALL vessels:

14th Street Bridge (South) to the Key Bridge (North)

On Saturday, July 4, 2026, at 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, July 5, 2026, at 1:00 a.m., the following area will be under a Safety Zone Enforcement:

Frederick Douglass Bridge to the 11th Street Bridge.

Additional Restrictions:

During the fireworks show, no vessel will transit the area between the Frederick Douglas Bridge (South) to the 11th Street Bridge (North) on the Anacostia River. (Attachment B)

The area between the Woodrow Wilson Bridge (South) to the 14th Street Bridge (North) will be designated as a "No Wake" zone from Thursday, July 2, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Through Sunday July 5, 2026, at 8:00 a.m.

As always, do not drink and operate a watercraft.

Boaters seeking additional information should contact MPD’s Harbor Patrol Unit at 202-727-4582.

Residents and visitors of the District are urged to be vigilant and follow the motto, "if you see something, say something." To report immediate threats or emergencies, call 911. To report suspicious activity or behavior, call 202-727-9099 or text 50-411. For more information visit https://mpdc.dc.gov/capitalwatch.

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated. As always, do not drink and drive.

Motorists are reminded that stopping or standing is prohibited on any city streets or roadways to observe the fireworks. Motorists shall expect to be ticketed and/or towed if found in violation.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

Full details online.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC prepares for Fourth of July celebrations with fencing, safety measures