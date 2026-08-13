Kennedy Center board to weigh renovation closures

The Brief Board considers full or partial closures. Renovation plans include top‑to‑bottom upgrades. Judge must review any approved plan.



The future of performances at the Kennedy Center hangs in the balance as board members prepare to vote Thursday on whether to keep the building open to the public or shut it down entirely during major renovations.

The board is considering three options: a full closure for two years, a partial closure lasting four years, or phased closures focused only on critical repairs.

The renovation plan has been tied up in legal challenges since President Donald Trump took control of the Kennedy Center board. Most current members, appointed by Trump, say the building needs top‑to‑bottom upgrades.

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Documents obtained by Axios outline plans for new furniture, marble flooring, an upgraded concert hall, VIP restrooms, a coffee shop and extensive infrastructure repairs. Congress has budgeted $250 million for the project.

Board members say a full two‑year closure would cost about $280 million. A partial closure over four years is estimated at $560 million.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 6: A sign is seen outside of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts as scaffolding with a tarps on it covers the marquee after President Donald Trump's name was removed on August 6, 2026 in Washington, DC. Expand

Any plan approved Thursday must still be submitted to the federal judge who blocked the renovations in May, and opponents are expected to challenge the decision again.

If a full closure is allowed, the National Symphony Orchestra would perform at regional partner venues and touring sites. The Reach would remain open as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy.