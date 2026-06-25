What time is Washington DC's America 250 firework show?

The Brief Freedom250 is holding its "Salute to America" celebration on Independence Day on the National Mall. The event will feature live music, military flyovers and other performances. Sources familiar with the planning of the Salute to America event on July 4th told FOX 5 DC that the firework display is now expected at 11 p.m.



Washington, D.C. is days away from celebrating the nation's 250th birthday with what officials say will be a record-breaking firework show. Now, FOX 5 DC is learning what time the show is scheduled to start.

Salute to America fireworks show

What we know:

Freedom250 is holding its "Salute to America" celebration on Independence Day. The event on the National Mall will feature live music and other performances, and will be capped off with a massive firework show.

While the event's website says that the show is scheduled to start at approximately 10:30 p.m., sources familiar with the planning of the Salute to America event on July 4th told FOX 5 DC the fireworks display will now be expected around 11 p.m.

World record attempt

Dig deeper:

Event organizers say they aim to break the world record for the largest fireworks display ever to celebrate the 250th. The show will set off approximately 8500,000 fireworks over more than 30 minutes, officials said — nearly twice as long as last year's celebration.

"Every generation gets one moment that they remember for the rest of their lives," the event's webpage says. "In 2026, generations of Americans will look up at the sky and remember the incredible sights of the 250th anniversary."

What time is Salute to America event?

Timeline:

The firework show will round off a full day's worth of events.

Doors for the event at the Washington Monument Grounds will open at 1 p.m. on July 4. Throughout the day there will be musical performances, military flyovers, "aerobatic demonstrations over DC," performances from the Joint Armed Forces Orchestra and more.

More information about the event can be found on the Freedom250 website.