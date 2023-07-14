Body of man found by worker at Loudoun County recycling plant
STERLING, Va. - Authorities say the body of a man was found by a worker at a Loudoun County recycling plant Thursday.
The discovery was made around 11:45 a.m. at the plant on Woodland Road in Sterling.
The worker was processing recycling materials when the body was found.
The man’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.
