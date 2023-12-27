Body cam footage released of MPD shooting in Penn Quarter

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Police Department released body worn camera footage from a December 18 officer-involved shooting.

READ MORE: Police shooting under investigation in Penn Quarter neighborhood

Around 8:30 p.m. on December 18, officers on patrol tried to stop a man on the 900 block of F Street NW. When officers exited their vehicle to stop the man, he took off running. Officers ran after him.

While running, police say the man produced a firearm. One officer shot at the man, hitting him.

27-year-old Corey Darnell Branch, of Southeast, DC, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say Branch was shot once in the lower extremities and was listed in stable condition, and there is no indication that the suspect discharged his firearm.

READ MORE: DC police body-camera video being reviewed after officer shoots man investigators say flashed gun

The MPD officer involved was placed on administrative leave. The shooting is under investigation.

When news breaks, stream FOX 5 DC anytime. Get the FOX Local app on your smart TV.



