Police shooting under investigation in Penn Quarter neighborhood

A D.C. police officer was involved in a shooting in Downtown D.C. near the Capital One Arena Monday night.

The incident was reported by the Metropolitan Police Department around 9:15 p.m.

The department said that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of F Street Northwest in the Penn Quarter neighborhood – near where the Downtown Holiday Market is being held.

So far, officials have not disclosed whether anyone was injured.

