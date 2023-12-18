Police shooting under investigation in Penn Quarter neighborhood
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer was involved in a shooting in Downtown D.C. near the Capital One Arena Monday night.
The incident was reported by the Metropolitan Police Department around 9:15 p.m.
The department said that the shooting occurred in the 700 block of F Street Northwest in the Penn Quarter neighborhood – near where the Downtown Holiday Market is being held.
So far, officials have not disclosed whether anyone was injured.
