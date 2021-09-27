Bob Dylan performing at The Anthem in December

Legendary singer songwriter Bob Dylan is coming to the nation’s capital.

The Anthem announced that the iconic crooner will bring his harmonica and guitar to the District on Dec. 2 as part of his ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ world tour.

Tickets for the performance go on sale Friday, Oct. 1.

One of the most important figures in the history of rock and pop music, Dylan’s decades-spanning career has included a hits in multiple genres.

His most famous songs include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Blowin' in the Wind," and "Tangled up in Blue."

