Authorities in Rockville say a black bear was spotted in a tree early Tuesday morning.

A photo shows the bear in a tree in the area of W. Kersey Lane, Sunrise Drive and Bent Pine Court. Police say it was spotted around 6 a.m.

Black bear spotted in Rockville (Rockville City Police Department)@RockvilleCityPD

The police department is working with the Department of Natural Resources. They ask anyone who spots the bear to call them at 240-314-8900.

The sighting was the latest in a string of recent bear sightings in the D.C. region. Last week, a black bear was spotted in a northeast D.C. neighborhood. Also last week, bears were spotted at a Prince George's County shopping center and in Hyattsville.

In May, a bear was spotted on the Naval Support Activity Bethesda installation in Montgomery County. In April, a bear was caught on camera going through trash in Kensington neighborhood

The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service says the most common human-bear conflicts involve unsecured attractants, such as garbage and human food.

Protect yourself and bears by staying alert and following these guidelines:

- Never approach bears, always remain at least 100 yards (300 feet) away, or about the length of a football field

- Practice ethical wildlife viewing by remaining a safe distance and never disturbing natural behaviors

- Never feed, leave food for, or make food accessible to bears

- Store food, garbage, barbecue grills, and other attractants in locked hard-sided vehicles or bear-resistant storage boxes

- Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and make sure it is accessible

- Hike or ski in groups of three or more, stay on maintained trails and make noise

- Avoid hiking at dusk, dawn, or at night

- Do not run if you encounter a bear

- Instead of traditional bird feeders, set up birdhouses or birdbaths, plant native flowers, or set up hanging flower baskets for hummingbirds

- Keep chickens and other small livestock properly secured using electric fencing or keep them inside a closed shed with a door

- Report bear sightings, encounters, and conflicts immediately to your state or tribal wildlife management agency