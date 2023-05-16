Black bear spotted in Frederick

The Frederick Police Department is alerting residents that a black bear has been spotted in the area.

Officials say they received several reports of sightings and are monitoring the situation.

Frederick Police Department

"To ensure everyone's safety, we kindly request that you do not approach the bear if you happen to encounter it," the department posted on its Facebook page.

Maryland's Department of Natural Resources says the best way to avoid bears is to take precautions to not attack them. They say never feed bears, and remain calm if you encounter one.

More tips from DNR for living with black bears can be found online.